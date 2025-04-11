PORTRAIT / Lucie Pillant, ambition in her blood: “My biggest dream is to travel and discover the world” | FAXINFO

Silver medalist of the Caribbean Shidokan Saint-Martin club since March 22, the young high school student is also a talented artist, who expresses her passions and emotions through her art.

You may have recently read her name in our columns: Lucie Pillant, 17, a first-year student at the Lycée Victor Hugo, won the title of junior European vice-champion in Shidokan Karate Classic and returned to the island with the silver medal: "I do Shidokan above all to learn to defend myself and also to channel my emotions. I also like the values ​​of respect and perseverance that this sport transmits."

A sporting determination that is also found in the arts

Registered at the Sol'Art workshop in Hope Estate for several years, the young woman has distinguished herself by the quality and perfectionism of the works she produces there, completely independently: "Here is the work that I prefer among my creations: 'The Boxer'. It represents me well because I produced it during an intensive period of martial arts training. The boxer looks exhausted, but you can still feel the rage to succeed in her, and that's what drives me."

Among his various creations, another one catches the eye: a large-format acrylic on paper, with an abstract face red with fury on a black background, created in just two hours: "'Anger' is also a significant creation for me, because it is the direct result of a strong emotion that I felt when leaving class. The tube of paint burst on the sheet, and I improvised under the influence of emotion by creating this portrait using my forearms and hands.

Discovering the world

This creative streak isn't there by chance. At the age of 7, Lucie was introduced to the arts in Cuba, where she was living with her family, by a professional painter who took her under his wing and taught her the basics of drawing and painting.

Living abroad has also given the young woman aspirations: "I want to discover the world and do humanitarian work. I'm a big fan of the show's concept."Rendezvous in unknown land', and I would like to design reports or do photojournalism later.”

While waiting to choose her career path after her baccalaureate, the young high school student, encouraged by her family and friends, is now looking to set up an exhibition in Saint-Martin where she would present her works to the public.

The European junior Shidokan vice-champion will also be in Nice on April 12 for the French Cup, defending the gold medal she won a year ago.

Lucie Pillant, a rising star to watch…

