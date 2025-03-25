PORTRAIT / Malaïka Hunt: “Making things beautiful has always been my thing” | FAXINFO

At 24, Malaïka Hunt is living her childhood dream. Determined to travel and make a living from her creativity, she returns to her native island to realize her dreams.

Where do you come from ?

I was born in Saint-Martin, in the Quartier d'Orléans. I lived there until I was 17 before leaving to study in mainland France.

Which path did you choose?

I moved to Montpellier to pursue a degree in information and communication, followed by a double master's degree in marketing. Afterward, I did a year of apprenticeships in Marseille.

Why did you choose communications?

Communication has always been a natural fit for me. I've always been very creative in drawing, photography, and video. Then, I opted for territorial marketing because I absolutely wanted to return to live and work in Saint-Martin after my studies.

What made you want to return to Saint-Martin after finishing your studies?

I can't see myself living anywhere else. I'm so proud of my island. Between the American influence and the French Touch, this island is unique. Our culinary culture is exceptional too! After traveling, I can say that what we eat here is delicious. And then, in Saint-Martin, we have the joy of living. We live simply and we love authenticity. And, if I work at the Tourist Office, it's to promote all of this!

How did you end up at the Tourist Office?

I returned to Saint-Martin in 2023 and was immediately hired as a communications officer. It was my destiny. Ever since I was little, I've been telling my mother, "I'll work at the Tourist Office later." So when I got the job, she wasn't surprised! I do everything I love there, from writing to traveling to developing the showcase of my native island.

Alongside this, in May 2024, you started your own company. What services do you offer?

My company is called Socialké. I do professional and personal branding. That is, I build a brand image for a person, or their company, so that it is identifiable. The goal is to convey a positive image, of course. That's what drives me most. Making things beautiful has always been my thing. It was my dream, and now I work with artists and restaurateurs on the Dutch side of the island.

Is there a fight you would like to lead for your island?

Yes. I think our culture is slowly being lost. The panamn, for example. It's the traditional dance of Saint-Martin, and yet very few people know about it. We also have a magnificent traditional outfit that no one knows about. It's white with lots of flowers… but most people only know about the Creole outfits made of madras.

