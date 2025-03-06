PORTRAIT: Pierre Anglade, a passionate chef who shakes up the codes of cuisine | FAXINFO

At 33, the Caribbean culinary prodigy has just won the silver medal at the Best of Gastronomy 2025 International.

Le Johnny Cake revisited cheese, it is the dish concocted by the Chef Pierre Anglade who won over the jury of this competition bringing together chefs from more than 170 countries.

Born in Saint-Martin in 1992, Pierre grew up in the bay of Grand Case, in a home where people like to pamper their loved ones with beautiful garnished plates. Alongside his mother, he learned the basics of cooking at a very young age caribbean cuisine. An early passion that he wanted to make the driving force of his life. He then joined the Hotel and Restaurant sector of the Vocational high school at Concordia, where he obtained a vocational studies certificate (BEP).

With his diploma in hand, he wasted no time and flew to the mainland to perfect your art in Tours, where he completed his training with a certificate of professional competence (CAP) cooking.

From there, opportunities followed one after the other for the young Saint-Martin prodigy: gourmet restaurants in Tours at the summits of Alpes where he discovered the challenges of cooking at high altitude, he then set down his suitcases in Switzerland.

It is here that he will put his ambition and his talent at the service of the greatest, by integrating starred restaurants Michelin in which legendary names in cuisine have worked such asAlain Ducasse or, Paul Bocuse.

"I want to show young people in Saint-Martin that you can aim high, and that cooking allows you to travel the world and open up to other horizons."

Building on his success, Pierre Anglade then dreams to find the Caribbean again, and returned to live in Guyana, where his family is now settled.

An innovative concept then germinated in his mind: he wanted to distinguish himself with a creative modern kitchen, which would mix influences and would be a synthesis of his brilliant and atypical career. He then launched into very original creations based on local influences and modern techniques, such as molecular cuisine: "Guyanese cuisine is a crossroads of various nationalities, there are Brazilian, Peruvian, Surinamese influences. By crossing this cuisine with that of Saint-Martin and adding notes of French cuisine, I have thus created a unique style ».

He takes this fusion to the highest level. To win his silver medal du Best of Gastronomy 2025 International, chef Anglade presented the jury with a set of five dishes including his signature dish, inspired by the island of Saint-Martin, as well as a remarkable trompe-l'oeil of tomato with goat cheese on its bed of cocoa crumble, reminiscent of the nourishing earth.

Beyond this distinction, Pierre Anglade wishes to address a message of hope production and youth of the island: “I hope this recognition will inspire the new generation to explore, innovate and proudly wear the colors of our Caribbean cuisine. Believe in your dreams and dare to pursue this path.”

With his talent combined with his wisdom, Pierre Anglade is a rising star which we have not finished hearing about. _LA

Info: instagram – anglade_pierre_

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-pierre-anglade-un-chef-passionne-qui-bouscule-les-codes-de-la-cuisine/