PORTRAIT / Sabrina Placidoux: “I studied all my life in homage to my mother” | FAXINFO

Founder of the association Connected Ladies, engineer at the Collectivité de Saint-Martin and full-time mother, Sabrina Placidoux tells her story of her journey filled with challenges but above all ambitions. Born in Les Abymes, Guadeloupe, in the late 70s, she moved to Friendly Island in 2000.

Upon her arrival on the island, she completed the first part of her studies and joined the Collectivité teams a few years later. Mother of three children at the time, she discovered that she had cerebral thrombophlebitis. A fatal disease that quickly weakened her memory. On the advice of her doctor, she resumed her studies to recover her memory: “This disease was a blessing in disguise since I always wanted to progress in my career to reach the top echelons of my activity. So, I started working again. I managed to recover and access the position I aspired to while I was expecting my fourth child”. She did not stop there. Five years later, she prepared to become a territorial engineer specializing in regional planning. It was another triumph since she became the first female engineer at the Collectivité: “Before leaving our world, my mother said “success in studies…”. Since then, I have studied all my life in homage to my mother”. Proud of the path she has taken, Sabrina explains that it is her willpower but also her work on herself that has led her to her goals: “I used universal laws to condition myself to succeed and it worked. It is on these very principles that I wanted to found the Connected Ladies association.”

Connected Ladies at the service of other associations

Indeed, it was after a series of riots that broke out in Sandy Ground in 2022 that Sabrina decided to help those who wanted to escape their torments and achieve their goals: "I understood that people become violent when they are not aware of who they are. Those who grow up without being given value end up lacking self-esteem. That is why, at Connected Ladies, we focus on identifying emotional wounds, self-awareness for greater efficiency at work, emotional intelligence and interactions with others."

Today, Sabrina and her team meet the needs of around fifty people and share their methods with 6 other associations: “In reality, Connected Ladies is dedicated to other associations. We are here to provide tools such as empowerment, visualization boards and a bunch of other supports that we present to other organizations”. Serving women, men and adolescents, Connected Ladies invites, free of charge, all those who wish to come and share their story by registering on a Whatsapp group, a Facebook page but also a reading club. “We created our reading club a year ago, after I met Don Miguel Ruiz, the author of the best-selling book ‘The Four Toltec Agreements’. Our reading club has more than 200 personal development books on which we discuss and move forward together”. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-sabrina-placidoux-jai-etudie-toute-ma-vie-en-hommage-a-ma-mere/