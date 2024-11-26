Portrait: Who hasn’t heard of Mahée? | FAXINFO

At just 15 years old, this talented high school student and promising singer began to get noticed during her time at Soualiga College.

It was there that she joined the choir and actively participated in various events, both inside and outside her school. Buoyed by the success she had during her performances in front of her classmates, Mahée decided to take it to the next level. She joined the television competition The Voice Kids, determined to make her voice heard beyond Saint-Martin.

On Saturday, November 23, during the Scène ouverte at the Théâtre La Chapelle, Mahée once again dazzled her audience by performing a vibrant medley, combining the sensuality of the song Ancrée à ton port by Fanny J. with the explosive joy of Shake It Off by Taylor Swift. This young artist, with a voice that is both soft and powerful, set the stage ablaze, captivating the audience with her remarkable presence.

Mahée, a name to remember! You can follow her musical journey on her YouTube channel "Mahée SXM", where you will find her cover of Shake It Off. After the success of Tamilia Chance, will Saint-Martin be in the spotlight on our screens again thanks to Mahée? Come on Mahée, we believe in you!

His teacher singing, A. Ducros

Concert The Chapel YOUTUBE link:

https://youtu.be/XKJ_HrQ4Myc

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-qui-na-pas-encore-entendu-parler-de-mahee/