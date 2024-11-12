Posh Men’s Wear: The new luxury brand for men at your fingertips! | FAXINFO

The store opened on November 5 at the West Indies Shopping Mall in Marigot.

During the opening night, Priscilla Fleming, manager of the boutique, accompanied by her loved ones, welcomed her guests with elegance and refinement in a joyful and friendly atmosphere in the presence of Roméo Fleming, former President of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office. Luc Marcelina, Prime Minister of Sint Maarten and Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy came to discover this beautiful boutique.

The best of luxury men's ready-to-wear and an exclusive selection of refined accessories await you.

The brand offers iconic brands such as Just Cavalli, Armani Exchange, Giorgio Armani, Calvin Klein and Michael Kors for a unique and sophisticated style.

Find elegance at the West Indies Mall in Marigot, right next to the Pain de Sucre boutique. Open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 18pm.

Instagram: posh_sxm – Facebook: poshsxm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/posh-mens-wear-la-nouvelle-enseigne-de-luxe-pour-homme-a-votre-portee/