Postponement of the Official Opening of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport hereby informs the public that the official opening of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School will be postponed until Monday, August 25, 2025.

The school recently relocated back to its original building, and while preparations for reopening began last week, the outer bands of Hurricane Erin that affected the island during the weekend caused unexpected setbacks. Several classrooms and common areas were impacted by water intrusion, delaying readiness. Postponing the official opening will provide the necessary time for these issues to be addressed thoroughly, ensuring that students return to a safe, functional, and welcoming learning environment.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, the Division of Public Education, and the school’s management team thank parents, guardians, and the wider community for their patience and understanding as this work is completed.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School looks forward to welcoming students back on Monday, August 25, 2025.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Postponement-of-the-Official-Opening-of-Dr–Martin-Luther-King-Jr–Primary-School.aspx