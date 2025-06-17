Power outages: “It’s not about not using electricity, but about using it intelligently.” | FAXINFO

On Friday, June 13, at the Hôtel de la Collectivité, elected officials met with the press to provide an update on the situation regarding the energy production crisis in the region. This enlightening report speaks volumes about the issues currently facing the island's population.

Alain Richardson, 1st Vice-President of the Collectivité, Prefect Cyrille le Vély and Marie-Line Bassette, Regional Director of EDF Guadeloupe, met to take stock of the "EDF crisis" which has now been going on for several weeks on the island.

The statistics are edifying: from January 1st to May 31st, 2025, 27 days were impacted by rotating power outages on the island, with outages lasting between 1 hour and several hours. And the situation will probably continue during the low season, which corresponds to the peak of annual energy consumption, particularly with the use of air conditioning: "The mantra should be energy sobriety for everyone, According to Marie-Line Bassette, if you reduce the air conditioning by just 1°, that saves 10% on your electricity bill.

As a reminder, overseas territories are subject to equalization, which allows consumers to have prices similar to those in mainland France, even though production costs are much higher. However, the Prefect points out that this equalization is "conditional," and that consumers must make an effort to adapt to production.

A shaky observation, with the disturbing impression that this crisis could have been avoided or at least anticipated by the various actors (State, COM, EDF), especially when we know that one of the territory's production units has already reached its maximum lifespan since 2023 and is still awaiting replacement.

The PPE (Multi-annual Energy Programming), awaiting signature, contains short, medium and long-term solutions that should be implemented within two years of signature. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/coupures-de-courant-il-ne-sagit-pas-de-ne-pas-utiliser-lelectricite-mais-de-lutiliser-intelligemment/