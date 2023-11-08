PREFECTURE/ARS PRESS RELEASE | FAXINFO

Quality checks carried out as soon as the water returns to the network

The prefecture of Saint-Martin is monitoring the situation of the water crisis in real time in conjunction with the Community, the EPSM and the SAUR.

The prefect, Vincent Berton, insisted on the imperative of accelerating the process of repair and return to optimal operation of the factory. He also invites the Community to finalize the signing of the agreement with Sint Maarten, for a water supply at the level of the Oyster Pound / Oyster Pond interconnection.

As the situation recovers, water will gradually return to the network and water quality checks will be carried out.

ARS recommendations

In the event of disruptions affecting the production and distribution of drinking water, the Regional Health Agency reminds that it is necessary to restrict the uses of water (swimming pools, car washes, etc.) to allow the return to normal. network water. If the water is discolored, cloudy or in case of doubt, it is then recommended not to use it as is for drinking, brushing your teeth or for food use.

However, in these exceptional circumstances, you can disinfect water by boiling using the following methods:

– Bring to a rolling boil (over very high heat) for 5 minutes, always in a container with a lid. Consequently, devices such as microwave ovens or electric kettles can only be used if they allow this recommendation to be respected;

– Let the water cool to avoid any risk of scalding;

– If necessary, transfer the boiled and cooled water into a clean, closed container that has been cleaned and rinsed beforehand with boiling water, which is incompatible with materials that are not heat-resistant such as plastics;

Stay tuned to official information communicated on the situation.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-prefecture-ars/