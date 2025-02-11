PREFECTURE / Cyrille Le Vély: “I intend to embody a prefect who listens, is accessible and present on the ground” | FAXINFO

This Monday, February 10, 2025, Cyrille Le Vély officially took office as Prefect of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. The formal ceremony began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial, in the presence of the President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington, elected officials, representatives of Sint Maarten and Anguilla, security forces, as well as economic and socio-professional stakeholders of the territory. This moment of reflection was followed by a reception in the patio of the prefecture, where the new prefect was able to interact with the various stakeholders of the island.

During his speech, Cyrille Le Vély, the first full-time prefect in the territory, expressed his deep emotion in assuming this new responsibility, evoking a thought for his loved ones as well as for his predecessor, Vincent Berton, whose actions he intends to continue.

“It is a great honour to be entrusted with these responsibilities,” he declared, affirming his desire to be a prefect who listens, is accessible and present on the ground with his teams in a “permanent desire for efficiency for the benefit of fellow citizens”.

Among the major challenges he wishes to address alongside the Community are education, integration, economic development and the management of essential resources such as water and energy.

However, he particularly insisted on the need to strengthen the fight against delinquency by "redoubling vigilance in close collaboration with the public prosecutor's office", and to continue active cooperation with Sint Maarten and Anguilla to better control the borders.

“I look forward to meeting you to lay the foundations of our new relationship,” he concluded, affirming his commitment to supporting the influence of the Northern Islands._VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prefecture-cyrille-le-vely-jentends-incarner-un-prefet-a-lecoute-accessible-et-present-sur-le-terrain/