PREFECTURE: Julien Marie takes leave of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Last Friday, the atmosphere in the patio of the prefecture was charged with emotion during the farewell party for Julien Marie, Director of Services of the office of the prefecture of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy in office since 2020.

"4 years is a slice of life" declared the man who began his mission here on the first day of the demonstrations following the closure of the border between Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten, "it marked my arrival in a territory in a state of crisis but it is also an entire territory". Happy to have been able to take on the challenge of a position as complex as that of Director of Services of the Office of the Prefecture of the two northern islands, Julien Marie returns to Martinique where he worked for more than ten years with the feeling of having done his best: "I gave a lot but I also received a lot". From major events to social crises, the forty-year-old, known for his professionalism and adaptability, has created strong links with the population and has always been able to count on his team: "We may be the smallest office in France, but we give a lot and it is linked to the commitment of people". Having worked under the orders of three delegated prefects, namely Sylvie Feucher who brought him here, Serge Gouteyron and Vincent Berton, Julien Marie is preparing to write a new chapter in his life, keeping in his heart “the authenticity of the Saint-Martinois”. Good luck to him and his family… Patrick Bernié will ensure the interim until the arrival of his successor. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prefecture-julien-marie-prend-conge-de-saint-martin/