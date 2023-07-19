PREFECTURE PRESS RELEASE / Fire in the EDF power plant in Saint-Barthélemy: support measures put in place to support companies | FAXINFO

Following the fire that occurred on July 10, 2023 at the EDF plant in Saint-Barthélemy, the State services inform you of the implementation of support measures for companies through Partial Activity.

To cope with the drop in activity in the company, the employer can resort to partial activity according to the procedures set by the labor code.

– The employer can collect for his employees a partial activity allowance within the limit of 1000 hours per employee and per year regardless of the professional branch.

– The allowance paid to the employer covers 36% of the employee's gross previous salary within the limit of 4,5 Smic with a floor of €8,21.

– The compensation paid to employees is equal to 60% of gross previous compensation.

Application procedure:

Complete your procedures directly online on the portal https://activitepartielle.emploi.gouv.fr

Companies that have benefited from the system in the past (IRMA, COVID-19) can enter the new request through this same access.

– The start date of the request: July 10, 2023

– The end date: August 10, 2023 (initially)

In case of difficulty in entering the request, you can contact:

– The Territorial Unit of the DEETS of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin on 0590 29 59 09 / 0690 52 97 02 (Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

– The Services and Payment Agency (ASP) Toll-free number: 0800 705 800 (Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-de-presse-prefecture-incendie-dans-la-centrale-edf-de-saint-barthelemy-des-mesures-de-soutien-mises-en-place-pour-accompagner-les-entreprises/