PREFECTURE: Submission of the report on “anticipating the effects of climate change in Saint-Martin” | FAXINFO

Following the referral by the prefect of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, Vincent Berton, the president of the Economic, Social and Culture Council (CESC) of Saint-Martin, Ida Zin-Ka-Ieu submitted her report on Friday, January 5 on “anticipating the effects of climate change in Saint-Martin”.

The orientations presented will serve as a basis for the awareness necessary to address these issues in Saint-Martin.

As a reminder, the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Saint-Martin may also receive requests for opinions and studies from the Territorial Assembly of Saint-Martin or the Executive Council on any project of the Territorial Community of an economic nature, social and cultural.

In accordance with the Organic Law, it can, on its own initiative, issue opinions on any economic and social question affecting the cultural future of Saint-Martin such as education or the living environment as well as on the action and projects of public establishments or bodies or semi-public companies operating in this area. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prefecture-remise-du-rapport-sur-lanticipation-des-effets-du-changement-climatique-a-saint-martin/