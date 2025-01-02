PREFECTURE: The Secretary General leaves his post | FAXINFO

The Official Journal recently announced the departure of Fabien Sésé, secretary general of the prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, in office since December 23, 2021.

By decree of the President of the Republic dated December 20, 2024, his duties, which he had exercised for three years in the territory, were terminated at his request. A senior territorial administrator, Fabien Sésé will soon be called upon to take on new duties. This change marks an important step in his career, with new responsibilities planned for this January. His departure comes after a term during which he actively contributed to the administrative management and development of the prefecture. Residents and local institutions are now awaiting the appointment of his successor, who will have to meet the many challenges facing the territory. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prefecture-le-secretaire-general-quitte-ses-fonctions/