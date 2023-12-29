PRESS RELEASE FROM THE PREFECTURE | FAXINFO

Road traffic accident of December 25, 2023: investigation underway to determine the circumstances and call for witnesses

A fatal road traffic accident occurred this Monday, December 25, 2023.

The prefect presents his condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim.

In conjunction with the public prosecutor's office, the prefect specifies that an investigation is currently underway, under the direction of the public prosecutor, to determine the exact circumstances of this accident.

Any witness likely to provide information of interest to the investigation can contact the Marigot gendarmerie brigade.

Strong protest from the population of Sandy Ground

Very early Thursday morning, incidents broke out at Sandy Ground three days after the accident which cost the life of Roberto Sponsper, well known in the neighborhood. Many people question the circumstances of the accident put forward by the gendarmerie. “It’s impossible that Roberto killed himself after performing a wheelie on his two-wheeler, especially at his age! », Reports to us on the telephone a resident of Sandy Ground who knew the victim well. “He was more of the type to warn young people in the neighborhood about the dangers of the road. He would never have carried out such a maneuver putting his own life and that of others in danger. We only want one thing, that the whole truth be revealed about the real circumstances of his death.”

Note that calm returned from 11 a.m. yesterday morning. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-de-presse-de-la-prefecture-2/