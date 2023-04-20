PRESS RELEASE / Grant to associations: applications are being analyzed | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin informs all the associations that the grant application files are being examined.

Given the very large number, the Vie Associative service strives to analyze the files quickly.

The Associative Life service can be reached for all your questions and queries by dialing 05 90 87 50 04 extension 1327 or 06 90 22 67 04.

In addition, the Support Point for Associative Life (PAVA) in Sandy-Ground is open every day from 8 a.m. to 15 p.m. to accompany you.

PAVA, what are its missions?

• Reception and initial information

• Provide information on setting up projects: (methodological support, obligations, search for financing, etc.)

• Refer to other organizations (administration, various associative network partners)

• Relay information on the training offer of associative actors.

Associative life wishes to inform all associations that from Friday, April 28, 2023, all incomplete files (documents requested) will be filed without further action.

