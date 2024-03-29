PRESS RELEASE: New opening hours for the Galisbay recycling center | FAXINFO

The Community informs residents of the new hours of the “Bienvenue” recycling center located in Galisbay from April 2, 2024.

In order to promote an ecological gesture in waste management and implement sustainable practices, the population is invited to sort their waste using the voluntary glass and plastic drop-off points and the city sorting baskets (yellow, green, orange).

The “Bienvenue” recycling center located on the Galisbay port road, Baie de la Potence, also accepts bulky items, glass, plastic, used oil, metals, green waste and household appliances.

In order to better accommodate the population, the recycling center will be open, from April 2, at the following times:

• Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 17:15 p.m.

• Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 14:15 p.m.

As a reminder, access to the Galisbay recycling center is free for individuals.

Professionals must go to the Grandes-Cayes ecosite in Cul-de-Sac to deposit their bulky items and rubble.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-nouveaux-horaires-de-la-dechetterie-de-galisbay/