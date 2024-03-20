PRESS RELEASE: Several BAFA and other training sessions organized by the “Les Francas” association | FAXINFO

The “Les Francas” Association of Guadeloupe and the Northern Islands is organizing training sessions for the Easter holidays at the Hervé Williams school in Concordia:

– BAFA BASE from April 3 to 10, 2024

– BAFA Qualification and Approval from April 3 to 10, 2024

– BAFD improvement from April 4 to 10, 2024

– PSC1 on April 2, 2024

During this same period, the “Les Francas” Association will also offer the Learner Camp or Schoolbag-Free Holidays in a tent at the Hervé Williams school from April 2 to 8, 2024. Parents receiving CAF benefits with VACAF can benefit from it.

* For any further information, contact 0690 533 905, 0590 29 66 89 or 0690 57 50 35.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-plusieurs-sessions-de-formation-bafa-et-autres-organisees-par-lassociation-les-francas/