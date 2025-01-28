PRESS RELEASE: The 2025 launch event of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office | FAXINFO

The Saint Martin Tourism Office is hosting its 2025 launch event over two days at the Grand Case Beach Club. This event will be held this Wednesday, January 29 from 11am to 17pm and on January 30 from 14pm to 20pm.

These two days will allow you to discover the Tourist Office's projects for 2025. They will offer the opportunity to lay the foundations for new collaborations, to meet all the teams and to prepare for the coming season. Seminars focused on professional themes will also be organized, with advice and practical strategies to help businesses grow. These sessions will provide concrete tools to improve activities in the tourism sector.

To reserve a place for the seminars: https://urls.fr/fkG7Jo

To make an individual appointment with a member of the team: https://urls.fr/a-DaV8

These two days promise to be rich in discussions and opportunities to make 2025 a year of success and growth for tourism in Saint-Martin.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/communique-levenement-de-lancement-2025-de-loffice-de-tourisme-de-saint-martin/