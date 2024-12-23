PRESS RELEASE / The CCISM provides its support to Mayotte in the face of current challenges | FAXINFO

With its experience in managing major crises, the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin is mobilizing to support Mayotte in the difficult period it is going through.

With its cross-functional structure, the CCISM is able to provide concrete and coordinated support to its Mahoran counterparts: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), the Chamber of Trades and Crafts (CMA), and the Chamber of Agriculture. This assistance is intended to be both technical and strategic, drawing on the lessons learned during the reconstruction of Saint-Martin after the devastating passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Constructive discussions already underway

“We have already spoken with the director of the CCI of Mayotte as well as the Chamber of Agriculture, in collaboration with Chambres d'Agriculture France. We were able to share our experience with them, particularly on the mistakes to avoid in managing a crisis of this magnitude. However, to date we have had no news from the Chamber of Trades and Crafts, which is worrying. We are actively continuing our efforts to contact them and offer them emergency support,” explains Julien Bataille, General Director of CCISM.

A human and united mobilization

The President of the CCISM underlines the importance of the union between the overseas territories. "I have already had many discussions with the members of the ACCIOM (Association of Overseas Chambers of Commerce and Industry). Together, we are fully mobilized to help Mayotte overcome this ordeal. Through our advice and support, we show them that they are not alone. We know what it means to go through a crisis of such intensity and we are doing everything possible to support them in this situation." concluded Angèle Dormoy.

The CCISM is committed to continuing to support Mahoran institutions by relying on its adaptability, expertise and network. This support once again underlines the solidarity between overseas territories in the most critical moments.

