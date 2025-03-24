PREVENTION / CARIBE WAVE 2025 Exercise: A successful evacuation at Roche Gravée College in Moho | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, students and staff of the Moho Engraved Rock College, in Quartier d'Orléans, participated in the international exercise CARIBE WAVE 2025 organized by State services, in partnership with the Community's Major Risks Department.

Under the supervision of Principal Leela Hanson, everyone participated in a simulation of earthquake and tsunami, with evacuation to secure high points. The operation took place with calm and efficiency, allowing everyone to practice essential gestures in case of emergency. As specified in the prefecture : “This exercise is essential to strengthen everyone’s preparedness and safety.”

In parallel, a test FR-Alert was carried out in the late morning, triggering an alert on cell phones. Sirens also sounded, simulating a realistic disaster scenario.

CARIBE WAVE, organized by theUNESCO, aims to strengthen tsunami warning and response systems. For this edition, two scenarios were proposed, a tsunami generated by a magnitude 8,0 earthquake located along the zone of Enriquillo-Plantain Garden fault and a tsunami generated by a magnitude 8,5 earthquake located approximately 270 km off the coast of Portugal.

Through these exercises, the community is constantly improving its preparedness for major risks. feedback helped to identify areas for improvement and optimize evacuation procedures. _Vx

Last Thursday, a FR-Alert test was therefore carried out on mobile phones. It was a tsunami alert test exercisei as part of the exercise CARIBE WAVE. If you did not receive the alert message, remember to check your phone settings, in the “Notifications” tab, at the very bottom, to activate the government alerts.

