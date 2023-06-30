Prevention: New distribution of protective helmets for young people in Colombier | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin and its “At the heart of the neighborhoods” system, led by the Local Council for Security and Crime Prevention (CLSPD), was in Colombier on Tuesday June 27 for a new distribution of protective helmets for the youth of Saint-Martin.

The president, Louis Mussignton proceeded to the delivery of protective helmets to the young people of the sector. An opportunity to remind them how important it is to wear a helmet when riding on two wheels.

The young people were made aware of community etiquette to avoid noise pollution and incivility. Colombier is a quiet neighborhood where life is good and it should remain so.

The Collectivité would like to thank the inhabitants of the district, Justin Chirlias, Clarice Ecanvil, Alice Belle as well as the Cobraced association and its director Peggy Oulerich for their precious help. And to the prefecture, present for the occasion, which accompanies this local device.

"Let's continue to work together for the safety of young people," said a CLSPD official.

The “Collectivity at the heart of the neighborhoods” program will soon be going to Concordia and St James to meet young people from these sectors.

