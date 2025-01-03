PREVENTION / New Year: the gendarmerie mobilized for road safety | FAXINFO

As every year, the festivities of December 31 mark a period of intense mobilization for the gendarmerie in Saint-Martin. Between private parties, public events and gatherings on the beaches or in establishments, the celebrations attract thousands of people in all the districts of the island. This excitement was accompanied by increased vigilance on the roads.

To ensure security, the gendarmerie deployed 50 officers specifically dedicated to this New Year's Eve, a quarter of its workforce for the Northern Islands. These checks primarily targeted risky behavior, including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This priority was still part of a preventive, but also repressive approach, with random checks at fixed points, to avoid any drama on the roads upon returning from the celebrations.

An accident without injuries

During the night of December 31, only one collision was recorded, involving a driver who tested positive for alcohol and drugs. Fortunately, this accident between a scooter and a car in Marigot did not cause any injuries. In parallel with this targeted system, traditional patrols remained active to respond to other possible interventions. It should be noted that on the eve of New Year's Eve, regrettable incidents were reported, involving teenagers who used fireworks irresponsibly, particularly towards passers-by. The prefecture services reacted immediately: “These acts, which endanger the physical integrity of people, are unacceptable and constitute a serious offence”. _VX

