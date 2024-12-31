PREVENTION: “No helmet, no ride” operation for more responsible driving by two-wheeled users | FAXINFO

On Friday, December 27, law enforcement officers were deployed to the Marigot ferry terminal to remind two-wheeled road users of the importance of wearing helmets.

This is the third “No helmet, no ride” operation organized in two weeks. An initiative led by the gendarmerie in collaboration with the prefect of Saint-Martin, Vincent Berton, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, explains François Zimmer, deputy commander of the Saint-Martin gendarmerie. Between 14 p.m. and 16 p.m., ten gendarmes gathered on the seafront to combat road insecurity. The results of the intervention are eloquent: 6 drivers without helmets, 1 driving with a phone in hand, 1 driving without a license, 1 refusal to comply, 1 driving without a license, 1 driver under the influence of alcohol and 1 other under the influence of drugs. “We are speeding up because armed robberies increase at the end of the year and the acts are most often committed on two-wheelers. So we also fight against potential perpetrators of armed robbery during these operations,” explains Marie-Hildegarde Chauveau, sub-prefect. In the event of a defect on the scooter or lack of insurance, the vehicle is systematically taken to the Savane brigade. “If things are not regularized, we begin a judicial phase with a potential destruction of the scooter. There is no pound in Saint-Martin but that should not prevent the authorities from acting,” adds the sub-prefect. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevention-operation-no-helmet-no-ride-pour-une-conduite-plus-responsable-des-usagers-en-deux-roues/