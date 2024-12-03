PREVENTION / Road safety: checking registration plates | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Collectivity is stepping up road checks to force motorists driving with non-compliant license plates to regularize their situation. After 18 months of awareness-raising, a phase of verbalization has been launched.

Since the adoption of a resolution regulating registrations in accordance with the Vehicle Registration System (SIV) specific to Saint-Martin, sufficient time had been granted to users. However, many vehicles are still circulating with non-compliant plates, particularly those from SBH or mainland France. In response, targeted control operations were initiated two months ago with the support of the National Gendarmerie or carried out by the Territorial Police. These checks pursue three objectives: control and visibility of the vehicle fleet, strengthening road safety and combating irregularities. The Community reminds us that driving with non-compliant plates constitutes an offence punishable by sanctions. It invites the owners concerned to comply quickly. For more information, visit the official website of the Community or contact the competent department: servicedestitres@com-saint-martin.fr. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prevention-securite-routiere-controle-des-plaques-dimmatriculation/