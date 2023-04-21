PREVENTION / Road safety in Saint-Martin: major issue for the State, the Collectivity and local actors | FAXINFO

"When it comes to road safety, we have a feeling of failure." It is with these strong words that the delegate prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, began the press conference organized on Wednesday morning in the premises of the prefecture.

The State, represented by the prefect, and the Collectivity have decided to put in place an action plan to fight against road insecurity which has been going on for far too long in the territory. The figures for the year 2023 in terms of accidents are more than worrying since three people have already died on the roads of Saint-Martin. Faced with this alarming observation, and after the Road Safety Conference organized on December 13, 2022 at the CCISM, several systems and actions will be carried out on the territory in collaboration with local actors. Wednesday morning in the prefecture, were present the captain of the gendarmerie François Deneufgermain, Michel Vogel, president of MEDEF Saint-Martin, Sandrine Jabouley, MEDEF-CCISM (road safety in the business world) Bruno Ravier, project manager with the SXM Road Safety Association, Andy Armongon, project manager for the Vice-Rector of National Education, Gina Rabinaud, manager at the Saint-Martin Social Security agency, Fabienne Monmarson, assistant to the director of cabinet services and “Road Safety” project manager for the Prefecture and Mr. Germain from the Local Security and Crime Prevention Council (CLSPD).

In turn, each of the actors mobilized to fight against this scourge presented concrete actions that will be carried out in the days and weeks to come, in particular throughout the month of May, road safety month. Many information, education, training and prevention campaigns will be put in place to emphasize the risky behavior of many motorists, two-wheeler pilots who too often put the lives of others in danger. in Saint-Martin, including their own lives.

The causes of accidents are always the same or almost: alcohol, narcotics, illegal and dangerous nature of "wild runs", failure to wear safety equipment (helmet), speed and failure to respect priorities, distractions (telephone while driving) .

A collective awareness must lead each of us to respect the elementary rules of road safety on the territory. A huge challenge to take up, especially among the youth of Saint-Martin but also among adults who must set an example.

It is at this price that we may be able to stem the road insecurity that reigns daily on the roads of Saint-Martin._AF

