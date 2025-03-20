Today, Saint Martin participates in the international exercise Caribe Wave, aimed at strengthening preparedness against the risk of tsunamiThis event, coordinated by theUNESCO, allows allows both to sensitize the population to the behaviors to adopt, to test the warning systems and communication, and to verify the effectiveness of the intervention procedures of emergency services.

The Northern Islands, due to their geographical location, are exposed to this type of phenomenon, so it is essential to be prepared to react better.

In Saint-Martin, the system FR-Alert and the sirens will be activated in the morning to simulate a real alert. Residents will be invited to evaluate the effectiveness of these devices via an online survey on the prefecture's website, the link to which will be communicated soon. The same program applies to St. Barts, as well as working sessions with the Territorial Fire and Rescue Service (STIS) in the Harbor Master's office room on Friday, March 21, starting at 19 p.m.

On the territory, a life-size exercise will be led to the Moho Engraved Rock College, in Quartier d'Orléans. Students and teachers will be mobilized to test evacuation and safety procedures in the event of a tsunami alert.

The prefecture encourages all residents to actively participate to this crucial exercise. Preparing today means knowing how to react tomorrow and contributing to collective security. _Vx

