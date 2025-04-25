Preventive Searches During the 2025 Carnival Period | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM), will conduct preventive search operations during the 2025 Carnival season.

Beginning Friday, April 25, 2025, preventive searches will be carried out in 12-hour intervals starting at 6:00 PM, and will continue daily until May 6, 2025. These operations will take place at designated locations, where police officers will be authorized to search individuals, inspect vehicles, and check bags for firearms. This authority is granted under the Firearms Ordinance.

The designated search areas include, but are not limited to:

· W.J.A. Nisbeth Road, starting from the China Plaza area

· The entirety of Sualouiga Road

· The Festival Village and its immediate surroundings

Additional key public spaces and access routes connected to Carnival activities

Enhanced security will also be enforced along the route of the J’ouvert Jump-Up, which begins on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 4:00 AM.

This measure is being implemented due to the ongoing issue of illegal firearms on the island and in response to recent analyses regarding the number of armed robberies and incidents of (firearm-related) violence in the period leading up to and during past Carnival celebrations.

KPSM and the Public Prosecutor’s Office are fully aware that this measure constitutes an infringement on the privacy of citizens and visitors alike. However, it is considered a necessary and proportional step to ensure public order and the safety of all during the Carnival festivities, allowing everyone to enjoy a secure and festive celebration.

Equally important are the principles of transparency and prevention, which underpin this initiative. By informing the public in advance and acting openly, the authorities aim to deter the possession and use of illegal weapons. These proactive efforts contribute to the broader objective of general safety and community trust, which are essential during large public events such as Carnival.

The public is kindly asked for their understanding and cooperation with these security measures. Together, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable Carnival for all.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Preventive-Searches-During-the-2025-Carnival-Period.aspx