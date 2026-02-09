Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Applauds Caribbean Pride and Cultural Representation on the Global Stage | Government of Sint Maarten

Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has extended warm congratulations to the Caribbean community following its powerful cultural representation during the Super Bowl halftime show, highlighting the global impact of Caribbean and Latin music and the significance of seeing the Sint Maarten flag displayed before one of the largest television audiences in the world.

Reflecting on the moment, Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina emphasized that the halftime show was more than entertainment.

“Beyond the excitement of the Super Bowl and the energy of the fans, the halftime show represented far more than music. It was a celebration of culture ranging from American, Latin, and the Caribbean clearly demonstrating how art and identity can unite people across borders.”

The Prime Minister noted that the appearance of the Sint Maarten flag carried deep national meaning and resonated strongly with citizens at home and abroad.

“It would be remiss not to acknowledge the display of our flag, a moment of tremendous pride for all of us. Seeing Sint Maarten represented in such a historic and widely viewed setting affirms that even small nations have a meaningful place on the global stage.”

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina also reaffirmed the unifying power of music and culture in bringing people together across differences.

He added, “We also take pride in the fact that the countries of Aruba and Curaçao, as well as the islands of Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius, within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, were represented, highlighting the shared diversity and cultural richness of our wider Kingdom family.”

“Music transcends all boundaries. Regardless of who you are, who you love, or what you believe in, music has the power to unite us. That is the spirit of the Caribbean which is vibrant, resilient, and inclusive.”

In closing, the Prime Minister offered an inspiring message to Caribbean people everywhere, “let this moment remind us to be unapologetically who we are. Our cultures, our voices, and our stories matter. When we embrace them with confidence, we inspire the world.”

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina encouraged Caribbean communities and artists to continue showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage on international platforms, strengthening pride and visibility for generations to come.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Prime-Minister-Dr–Luc-Mercelina-Applauds-Caribbean-Pride-and-Cultural-Representation-on-the-Global-Stage.aspx