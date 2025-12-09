Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina discusses need for urgent decisions on Trust Fund and Country Packages with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof | Government of Sint Maarten

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina held a constructive meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof to address Sint Maarten’s priorities for the Trust Fund and Country Packages. The dialogue focused on practical solutions, mutual responsibility, and ensuring that the people of Sint Maarten can look forward to tangible results of the ongoing projects.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Mercelina reiterated Sint Maarten’s continued commitment to the Country Package reforms but expressed the need for realistic timelines to effectively carry them out.

“Our commitment is genuine,” Prime Minister Mercelina said. “But commitment alone cannot override the practical challenges we face every day. I emphasized that extending the timelines is not about delaying progress — it’s about ensuring that the reforms are sustainable and serve our people in the long run. They deserve reforms that work, not reforms that are rushed simply to meet deadlines. I have therefore asked Prime Minister Schoof to explore the possibility of an extension of the current end date for the country packages. April 2027 simply comes too early for Sint Maarten.”

A major point of discussion was the future of the World Bank–managed Trust Fund, particularly the landfill and Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP). With Sint Maarten and the Netherlands having agreed that the landfill must be closed by 2032, continuity in financial support and technical assistance for the Ministry of VROMI is essential. Sint Maarten cannot do this alone. The Trust Fund is currently scheduled to close in 2028, and urgent decisions are needed to confirm the pathway towards 2032 and beyond.

Prime Minister Mercelina shared how critical this issue is to the island’s well-being and highlighted the full commitment of the Government of Sint Maarten to sustainable waste management.

“For us, the landfill is not just a project—it affects daily life, public health, and the future of our children,” he noted. “Sint Maarten is doing its part. We are committed to the 2032 closure and the Ministry of VROMI is making progress with agreed upon sector reforms. But we cannot proceed with this project if we are caught between institutions with differing expectations and timelines. What our people need is alignment, support, and the certainty that the closing of the landfill will really take place in 2032. Only then can we deliver the long-term waste management solution our nation deserves.

Prime Minister Mercelina stressed that open communication and shared commitment are essential as Sint Maarten continues to navigate these complex challenges.

“Today’s meeting was productive because it allowed for honest conversation,” he said. “Sint Maarten wants to move forward, and we seek to do so with clarity and genuine partnership. Our people need stability and steady progress. Today was an important step in that direction.”

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Prime-Minister-Dr–Luc-Mercelina-discusses-need-for-urgent-decisions-on-Trust-Fund-and-Country-Packages-with-Dutch-Prime-Mi.aspx