PRIME MINISTER DR. LUC MERCELINA EXTENDS CONGRATULATIONS TO HIS HOLINESS POPE LEO XIV — THE FIRST AMERICAN PONTIFF | Government of Sint Maarten

"A missionary shepherd now ascends to guide the universal Church in unity and faith."

The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, today congratulated His Holiness Pope Leo XIV—formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, OSA—on his election as the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. This historic moment marks the first time an American has been elevated to the papacy.

"Pope Leo XIV embodies a profound narrative of faith, humility, and cultural understanding. His journey—from the streets of Chicago to the villages of Peru, and now to the Chair of St. Peter—demonstrates the global nature of the Church and the timeless mission of service," stated Prime Minister Mercelina. "He is a shepherd who has walked among the people. His missionary heart and pastoral wisdom are urgently needed in these times when unity, peace, and resilience are the aspirations of all humanity."

"Sint Maarten joins with the global Catholic community and people of goodwill in embracing this moment of renewal. We pray for the Holy Father’s strength, wisdom, and courage as he shepherds a diverse and hopeful flock into the future," the Prime Minister added.

As bells tolled across St. Peter’s Square and the Swiss Guard took their ceremonial positions, Pope Leo XIV stepped onto the balcony of the Basilica, greeted by the cheers and prayers of the faithful from every continent—an enduring testament to the Church’s universality.

"To our beloved Catholic community of Sint Maarten, today we share in a moment of profound joy and spiritual renewal. The election of Pope Leo XIV, a shepherd forged in mission and humility, reminds us that the universal Church is built upon the faith and dedication of communities like ours. May his papacy inspire us all to deepen our compassion, strengthen our unity, and continue walking together in faith and service," stated PM Dr. Mercelina

"This is more than a religious milestone; it is a global moment of hope and leadership at a time when our world seeks reconciliation and direction," PM Dr. Mercelina concluded.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/PRIME-MINISTER-DR-LUC-MERCELINA-EXTENDS-CONGRATULATIONS-TO-HIS-HOLINESS-POPE-LEO-XIV-THE-FIRST-AMERICAN-PONTIFF.aspx