Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Extends Heartfelt Greetings to the Haitian Community on Haitian Flag Day | Government of Sint Maarten

On the proud occasion of Haitian Flag Day, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina extends his warmest greetings and best wishes to the Haitian community of Sint Maarten as they commemorate the birth of the Haitian flag and the spirit of unity, courage, and freedom it represents.

“Haitian Flag Day is more than a historical celebration,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina. “It is a powerful reminder of what a united people can accomplish when they stand firm in the face of adversity. The creation of the Haitian flag during the revolution was a defining moment that gave voice to hope, resilience, and liberation with values that continue to resonate deeply with all of us in the Caribbean.”

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina highlighted the valuable contributions of the Haitian community to the cultural and socioeconomic fabric of Sint Maarten. “Your hardworking spirit, vibrant culture, and deep-rooted sense of community have enriched our island in immeasurable ways. On this day, we celebrate not just a flag — but a legacy of strength and the continued aspirations of the Haitian people.”

As the Haitian flag symbolizes unity in diversity, the Government of Sint Maarten reaffirms its commitment to inclusion, dignity, and mutual respect for all communities residing on the island.

“May this Flag Day inspire renewed pride in your heritage and ignite even greater bonds of unity between all of us who call Sint Maarten home,” the Prime Minister concluded.

Happy Haitian Flag Day!​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Prime-Minister-Dr–Luc-Mercelina-Extends-Heartfelt-Greetings-to-the-Haitian-Community-on-Haitian-Flag-Day.aspx