Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Reflects on 30 Years Since Hurricane Luis: “Through Every Storm, Sint Maarten Stands Stronger” | Government of Sint Maarten

Thirty years ago, Hurricane Luis changed the course of Sint Maarten’s history. Today, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina reflects on the journey of resilience, recovery, and renewal that has defined the island ever since.

“When Hurricane Luis struck in 1995, it left behind destruction, heartbreak, and uncertainty. But even in the darkest moments, our people showed the world what it means to rise from the rubble. Thirty years later, we pause to honor that spirit, to reflect on our journey, and to recommit ourselves to the brighter future our country deserves.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged that while progress has been made in rebuilding infrastructure, strengthening institutions, and diversifying opportunities, Sint Maarten has endured continued trials. From Hurricanes Irma and Maria to the global COVID-19 pandemic, each crisis has tested the island’s resilience.

“We have rebuilt homes, reopened businesses, and restored lives, but we also know the setbacks all too well. Irma and Maria reminded us of our vulnerability, and the pandemic brought new challenges to our economy and our way of life. Yet through it all, the unshakable determination of the people of Sint Maarten has never wavered.”

PM Dr. Mercelina highlighted the importance of learning from past experiences to secure a stronger, more sustainable future. He emphasized the need for continued investment in resilience, renewable energy, healthcare, and economic diversification to ensure Sint Maarten not only survives storms, but thrives beyond them.

“Progress is not measured only in what we rebuild, but in how we prepare. Each lesson from Luis, Irma, Maria, and COVID-19 must guide us to create systems that protect our people, empower our country, and safeguard our children’s tomorrow.”

In closing, the Prime Minister urged unity and collective responsibility as our country moves forward, “Thirty years ago, Luis shook us, but it did not break us. Irma scarred us, but it did not silence us. COVID-19 isolated us, but it did not divide us. Let us also be grateful to our creator for where we are today.

We have to look back with humility and forward with hope. Together, we will continue to rise stronger because Sint Maarten’s greatest strength has always been, and will always be, its people.”​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Prime-Minister-Dr–Luc-Mercelina-Reflects-on-30-Years-Since-Hurricane-Luis-“Through-Every-Storm-Sint-Maarten-Stands-Strong.aspx