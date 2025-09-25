Prime Minister of Sint Maarten Initiates Bilateral Meeting with President of Suriname During UN General Assembly | Government of Sint Maarten

Earlier today, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, initiated and led a high-level bilateral meeting with Her Excellency Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, President of the Republic of Suriname — the first woman to hold the presidency in Suriname.

Also in attendance were the Honorable Gilmar Pisas, Prime Minister of Curaçao; the Honorable Wendrick C. Cicilia, Minister of Tourism of Aruba; and Mr. Stuart Johnson, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten. Their participation highlighted the shared commitment of the Dutch Caribbean to deepen ties with Suriname and to advance regional cooperation.

The meeting focused on three priority areas of collaboration:

Direct Air Connectivity – Exploring the establishment of direct flights between Sint Maarten and Suriname to boost tourism, business travel, and cultural exchange.

Diaspora Engagement – Highlighting the large Surinamese community in Sint Maarten and the potential for their professional contributions in health, education, and other sectors.

Agriculture and Trade – Expanding collaboration in agricultural production and trade to enhance food security, diversify economies, and create new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs.

Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized that the initiative also carries a strong human dimension through outreach to the Surinamese community. “This meeting is not only about government-to-government relations; it is also about people-to-people connections. The Surinamese community has made Sint Maarten their home, and through our cooperation with the President of Suriname, we are building stronger bridges that recognize their contributions and create opportunities for deeper engagement,” he stated.

He added: “By initiating this meeting during UNGA, Sint Maarten is taking a proactive step in shaping stronger bilateral and regional partnerships. Direct flights, diaspora engagement, and collaboration in agriculture and trade are opportunities to connect our nations in ways that foster resilience, prosperity, and shared growth.”

The meeting concluded with a commitment to pursue structured follow-up actions and to continue strengthening relations between Sint Maarten, Suriname, and the wider Caribbean region, with a renewed focus on engaging the Surinamese community as part of this broader vision.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Prime-Minister-of-Sint-Maarten-Initiates-Bilateral-Meeting-with-President-of-Suriname-During-UN-General-Assembly.aspx