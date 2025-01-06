Professional integration: the new promises of France Travail | FAXINFO

The law for full employment, adopted in December 2023, brings several major new features from January 2025. The objective is to better support job seekers through personalized and simplified systems.

Register automatic

RSA beneficiaries, young people monitored by the Local Missions and other specific groups will be automatically registered with France Travail. This measure, affecting nearly 20 people in Guadeloupe and the Northern Islands, avoids any initial steps and guarantees immediate access to support services.

New contract of engagement

This document, which replaces old systems such as the PPAE (Personalized Project for Access to Employment), formalizes a personalized path co-constructed between the applicant and their advisor. It defines the objectives and stages of returning to work, with 15 hours of weekly activities.

Socio-professional diagnosis

Upon entering the system, job seekers will benefit from an in-depth diagnosis to assess their needs and situation. This will allow for rapid and appropriate referral to the relevant organization, whether it is France Travail, Cap Emploi or the Local Missions.

Increased flexibility

For single parents, caregivers or other special situations, adjustments or exemptions will be possible to make the support compatible with their constraints.

With this reform, France Travail hopes to increase integration opportunities and respond to the diversity of needs of applicants and employers. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insertion-professionnelle-les-nouvelles-promesses-de-france-travail/