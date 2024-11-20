PROFESSIONAL TRAINING: 40 local staff trained on children at risk | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin has initiated training for 40 territorial agents on child protection, aimed at strengthening the skills of its teams to better manage difficult family situations and accommodate children in vulnerable situations.

Organized by the Solidarity, Health, Families delegation, under the presidency of 4th Vice-President Michel Petit, this initiative took place in two sessions, from November 5 to 15. Entitled "From the initial assessment to the project for the child", this training is based on the national framework of the High Authority of Health (HAS), established to globally assess situations of risk or danger for children. Intended for child welfare agents, the training is also open to key partners, such as staff from the National Education system, the hospital sector, and the associations concerned. Based in mainland France, the Institute of Psychoeducation was selected as part of a public call for projects to provide the mandatory training in Saint-Martin. The latter is co-financed by the European Social Fund (ESF). A second session will follow in February 2025 to teach the development of the Project for the Child, an innovative approach in this sector, supplemented by coaching sessions for the Solidarity, Health and Families Center. Michel Petit went on site to encourage the participants, emphasizing the importance of training as essential support for social and child protection missions, an area where expertise and sensitivity are essential.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-professionnelle-40-personnels-territoriaux-formes-sur-lenfance-en-danger/