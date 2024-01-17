PROFESSIONAL TRAINING: Digital screens for CFA apprentices | FAXINFO

This Monday, January 15, Martine Beldor, Territorial Advisor in charge of professional training, visited the Apprentice Training Centers (CFA) of Saint-Martin, accompanied by the Training, Skills, Employment of the Community department, Thierry Stephen and his team.

This visit to the CFAs made it possible to distribute 7 85-inch digital screens (one per structure), as part of the digitalization plan for the Apprentice Training Centers. Large-format digital tools that are very useful for apprentices, especially those who have just started master-apprentice training which extends over the next two years (2024 and 2025).

This grant is 100% financed by the Community of Saint-Martin and the proceeds of the apprenticeship tax.

As Martine Beldor pointed out, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin is continuing its policy of support for professional training and assistance in the professionalization of young people in the region. Dominique Louisy, 3rd vice-president, in charge of Human Development, and Steven Cocks also went there to encourage the young people present.

Equipped centers in Saint-Martin: CLOUD COM97, GRETA, ISGCN, IFACOM, FORE IDN and the ACADEMY OF TRADE.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-professionnelle-des-ecrans-numeriques-pour-les-apprentis-en-cfa/