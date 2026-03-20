PROFILE: Emmanuel Demanez, the only licensed whale watcher in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

L’designation ” whale watcher » ddesignates trained and authorized professionals whale watching at bumps in the’marine protected areaFrench Antillescomfortable, the Agoa SanctuaryLicensed captains, holding a waiver, may… approach à 100m for 15 minutes maximum. The other boats have the’prohibition of’intentionally approach the’one of the 21 speciesèthese cetaceanspresent in the Caraïbes at less than 300 m, under penalty of sanctions. These règles aim to prto preserve the tranquility of the animals during their breeding period.



In Saint-Martin, one captain Emmanuel Demanez, who has been living on the island since 1992, is the co-manager of the company. Wind Adventures —whom everyone calls “Manu”—lives to the rhythm of the sea. Originally from northern France, he came to the Caribbean to work in the nautical industry, initially in windsurfing clubs. “I’ve always done water sports, I’ve always been close to the sea and respectful of nature ” he says. Over the years, he has become a permanent fixture in the island’s nautical scene and has developed his charter business, which he has been running for over fifteen years.



A passion born from contact with researchers

His passion for whales came later. In 2017, during a sea mission with the Saint-Martin Nature ReserveHe meets with the veterinarian specializing in cetaceans. Michel Vély, president of the Megaptera association, who came to conduct research around the island. In contact with the scientists, Emmanuel Demanez discovers little à few of these marine giants He had been seeing them for years without really knowing them. Every winter, humpback whales travel nearly 8000 kilometers from the North Atlantic to breed and give birth. “I thought we saw whales migrating, but this is their final destination, this is their home.”



In Saint-Martin, sightings are more unpredictable than in Guadeloupe or Martinique, whose leeward coasts offer better conditions. Here, the swell often limits outings. “The average is about twenty outings per year Between January 15th and April 15th, that’s about seven a month. “That’s very few,” explains Manu. These conditions reduce the chances of seeing whales and, according to him, explain why he’s the only whale watcher left on the island. “You have to be crazy to do this here… or passionate.” Today, Emmanuel Demanez is also project partner BioWhale, which vis to continue the photo-identification of cetaceans around the northern islands.

“You don’t hunt a whale” »

The rarity of outings makes it all the more important respect for the rulesègles d’approachEmmanuel Demanez is critical of certain practices observed at sea. According to him, untrained operators offer “whale watching” trips and chase the animals. “You don’t chase a whale,” he insists. Observation relies on patience and the ability to read cetacean behavior so as not to disturb their movements. “We are always rewarded by letting them come to us,” asserts the captain, for whom the goal is simple: to introduce these animals and guarantee their tranquility. _DR



To support the BioWhale project : https://urls.fr/YvBHmD





See also: https://www.association-edeni.com/nos-projets/biowhale

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-emmanuel-demanez-seul-whale-watcher-agree-de-saint-martin/