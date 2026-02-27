PROFILE: Marlène Gamiette, support at the heart of youth integration | FAXINFO

Personal development to help young people in Saint-Martin assert themselves, surpass their limitations, and find their path: this is what Marlène Gamiette offers through workshops at the Mission Locale and in her office located in Concordia. We met with this dedicated woman who offers new methods of self-empowerment and personal development.



« La self-awareness “It allows you to abolish limiting beliefs and enter life with more confidence.” It is through this innovative and calming approach that Marlène Gamiette, founder of EAM, a partner organization of the Local mission, wants to help young people on the island find their way and integrate into the job market.

Within her office, she presents the personalized booklets that she designed for each young person seeking integration, punctuated by positive speech and encouraging, projected towards the future, with the title of the future job they would like to pursue.

An extraordinary journey

Helping young people has always been the driving force behind this business leader, who was awarded the prize in 2012. Women Business Leader Award for her beauty salon ‘Aphrodite ‘. Mother of three childrenMarlène Gamiette had an atypical career path. Bank advisor For nine years, she then shifted towards entrepreneurship and went on to managing three businesses at the same time (import/export, restaurant The Do-It-All on the Marina Royale and its institute). A intense rhythmwhich will lead her to take a break. She then develops her practice and knowledge in personal development and goes to practice for a decade in France.

A project focused on local youth

When she decides to return to Saint-Martin, there’s a lot of work to be done, with several profiles Many young people leaving detention are seeking reintegration, as are recent graduates looking for their first job. In partnership with the Mission Locale (Local Employment Center), it intervenes twice a week during…”Young Graduates” workshops through the Youth Pathstructured around three key points: “The environment”, “Self-knowledge” and “Identity building”. She helps them, in particular, to identify their skills and qualitiesand to target companies that match their needs. She also oversees a immersion project in Canada, to train young talents from Saint-Martin in digital technology, a paid four-month mission that could open doors for them in the future. Last yearThe project was successfully completed. The new class is scheduled to depart in the spring.

Today, Marlène Gamiette continues her commitment to the same energy as in his early daysConvinced that self-confidence is the key to all success, she focuses on individualized support to unlock each person’s potential. Through her workshops and projects, she champions a simple yet powerful idea: Helping a young person to build their future is a sustainable investment in the future of an entire region.. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-marlene-gamiette-laccompagnement-au-coeur-de-linsertion-des-jeunes/