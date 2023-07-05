PROJECT ONE SHARK SXM: Know everything or almost about the world of sharks | FAXINFO

The “One Shark SXM” project having now been relaunched, the Groupement of Public Interest (GIP) has several objectives, including improving scientific knowledge of the different species of sharks and an educational component for the local population and tourists, not to mention sea professionals.

“Contrary to the “classic” strategy implemented in Reunion and New Caledonia, the One Shark SXM project consists of favoring non-lethal fishing, following the fatal bite of December 2020, and developing today the strategy based on PROGENIR (Individual Genetic Profiling of Sharks) to find "the problem individual", extremely rare, author of two attacks, one of which was fatal in Orient Bay", underlines, Hadrien Bidenbach, project manager " One Shark Caribbean Sea”.

As such, Saint-Martin acts as a precursor to test this potentially more effective, eco-responsible approach capable of avoiding an economically catastrophic shark crisis for island economies directly dependent on seaside tourism.

With regard to risk prevention, posters created in partnership with the Saint-Martin Tourist Office are being studied and should be installed near the beaches in the coming weeks, for the sake of education, without frightening the local population and tourists. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/projet-one-shark-sxm-tout-savoir-ou-presque-sur-lunivers-des-requins/