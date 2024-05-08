Promotion: “Lights on: Sandy tales”, a visual show to raise public awareness of the beauty of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin tourist office is proud to present “Lights on: Sandy tales”, a visual spectacle highlighting two emblematic species of our island: the hermit crab and the parrot fish. This initiative is part of the promotion of tourism awareness and aims to invite the population to discover the natural wealth of Saint-Martin.

“Lights on: Sandy tales” offers an immersive experience where the magic of light reveals the fascinating stories of these two marine species unique to Saint-Martin. Through a skillful combination of visual projections and narration, viewers will be transported into the secret and astonishing universe of our shelled and finned friends.

The public is warmly invited to join this experience, which will take place every day from May 3 to June 2, 2024 at 19 p.m., in front of the Tourist Office kiosk on the Seafront in Marigot. Visitors are invited to discover the hidden beauty of Saint-Martin and to be amazed by the splendor of the marine life that surrounds them.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/promotion-lights-on-sandy-tales-un-spectacle-visuel-pour-sensibiliser-le-public-a-la-beaute-de-saint-martin/