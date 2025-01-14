PUBLIC CEMETERIES: Campaign to identify graves in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin, in collaboration with its Funeral Service, is organizing a campaign to identify graves in the territory's public cemeteries. This initiative, scheduled from January 13 to February 21, 2025, is part of the restructuring and enhancement of the island's places of memory.

The main objectives of this campaign are multiple: to identify anonymous or abandoned graves, to support families in identifying the graves of their loved ones, to establish a public register of the deceased, and to highlight historic graves or those of local personalities. This work of remembrance will allow us to both preserve our cultural heritage and guarantee the respect due to these places.

The first phase will take place according to the following schedule:

• Marigot Cemetery: from January 13 to 24, 2025

• Cul-de-Sac Cemetery: from January 27 to 29, 2025

• Grand-Case Cemetery: February 3 to 7, 2025

• Quartier d'Orléans Cemetery (Saint-Georges): from February 17 to 21, 2025

All citizens are invited to participate by visiting the cemeteries concerned with the documents available to identify the graves (death certificates, identity documents, burial permits, etc.). For any information, contact the Funeral Service at 0590 87 50 04 (ext. 2004), at 06 90 59 09 67 / 06 90 76 10 77, or by email at funeraire@com-saint-martin.fr. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cimetieres-publics-campagne-didentification-des-sepultures-de-saint-martin/