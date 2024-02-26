PUBLIC CONSULTATION / Galisbay port extension project: an information meeting organized this Monday, February 26 at the CCISM | FAXINFO

The port authority of the commercial port of Galisbay and the Community of Saint-Martin are launching a public consultation on the project to extend the port of Galisbay.

A public information meeting for the general public will be held this Monday, February 26 at 18 p.m. at the Maison des Entreprises (CCISM) in Concordia. The objective is to inform the population and collect their observations.

In addition, thematic workshops will be open to the public from February 27 to March 1.

The program :

– Tuesday February 27 from 17:30 p.m. to 19:30 p.m. at the CCISM on the theme: The territorial project / Why an extension of the port / Priorities and opportunities.

– Wednesday February 28 from 17 p.m. to 19 p.m. at the Grand Case Beach Club: What environmental impacts?

– Thursday February 29 from 17 p.m. to 19 p.m. at the Grand Case Beach Club: What development for tourism in Saint-Martin?

– Friday March 1 from 17 p.m. to 19 p.m. at the CCISM: Issues related to the production of drinking water.

