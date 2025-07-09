PUBLIC FACILITIES: The Community is developing a park for families in Galisbay | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin and its Living Environment and Ecological Transition delegation, chaired by the 2th Vice President Bernadette Davis, are currently working on the development of a landscaped and shaded public park specially dedicated to families.

Galisbay Park will be shaded and equipped with children's playgrounds. Work is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

On an island where sunshine reigns supreme, the people of Saint Martin have long awaited the development of shaded parks. President Mussington and his team are committed to meeting this strong demand from families by offering this first public park.

Another green space, located on the Marigot seafront, near the food market huts, will be developed in the coming months.

