PUBLIC INQUIRY / Sanitation zoning: Give your opinion! | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin invites the population to participate in the public inquiry on the updating of the sanitation zoning, open until April 22. This essential step aims to determine the sectors where collective or individual sanitation will be recommended, taking into account environmental needs, water resource management and land use planning.

By participating in this consultation, residents are directly contributing to environmental preservation and the development of appropriate infrastructure. Updating the zoning will improve wastewater management, prevent pollution risks, and ensure a healthier living environment. It will also directly impact household connection conditions and the compliance of installations.

The file is available for consultation at the Ecological Transition Department of the Saint-Martin Community, located at 6 rue de Fort Louis in Marigot, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 15:15 p.m. Residents can also submit their observations and suggestions there.

The Collectivité reiterates the importance of this citizen mobilization to build a resilient and sustainable sanitation model. Every contribution counts in shaping a harmonious future for Saint-Martin. This is an opportunity for everyone to express their opinion and positively influence the choices that will shape our territory.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/enquete-publique-zonage-dassainissement-donnez-votre-avis/