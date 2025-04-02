Public playground in Saint-Martin: A need reaffirmed | FAXINFO

A campaign has been launched to create a public playground in the French part of the island. Led by a mother native to the island, this initiative aims to address the lack of free and safe recreational spaces for children. Although this demand is not new, it is resurfacing with force.

Currently, aside from the Promenades de Quartier d'Orléans, the few options available are private, fee-based facilities, limiting access to families. A petition launched in 2023 had already collected more than 300 signatures, demonstrating a widely shared need.

At the end of March, a letter was sent to President Mussington to open a dialogue and request official support. It notably proposes using a vacant lot located in Cul-de-Sac, where a primary school once stood. With a playground, benches, and shaded areas, the goal is to create a new meeting and leisure space, offering an alternative to screens and encouraging social interaction. The initiative could be rolled out in other neighborhoods.

At the same time, a call for action was launched on social media, generating numerous reactions of support, such as an architect willing to contribute voluntarily to the design of the project.

According to the initiator of the public appeal, the construction of the small park could be financed by donations, sponsorship, or private funds. If the community does not have the means to undertake the entire project, the request at least concerns the provision of suitable land and an official right of use. The remaining issues to be addressed are safety and maintenance.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aire-de-jeux-publique-a-saint-martin-un-besoin-reaffirme/