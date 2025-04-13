PUBLIC SAFETY / Sint Maarten: A campaign to disarm without risk or prosecution | FAXINFO

From today until May 2, the authorities of Sint Maarten are launching a major amnesty campaign called “Stop, Drop, and GO”, with the aim of reducing the number of illegal firearms in circulation.

This initiative, carried out jointly by the police and the public prosecutor's office of Sint Maarten, has the support of the Ministry of Justice and aims to improve public safety in the territory. During this period, anyone can hand over a firearm, even if undeclared or unwanted, without being questioned or prosecuted, unless the weapon is subsequently linked to a criminal offence. Deposits will be made at the Opal Building premises, Cole Bay (Union Road), Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Weapons must be brought discharged, in a sealed bag or boxTrained professionals will provide reception and security on site.

Un receipt will be issued to each participant, without identity registration. At the same time, citizens can transmit anonymous information on the location of illegal weapons via the confidential line 9300. If a weapon or ammunition is actually recovered thanks to this report, financial compensation of up to $500 may be granted.

As acts of armed violence continue to threaten the tranquility of Sint Maarten, the authorities are calling on the population to mobilize: Every weapon surrendered or report submitted is a step towards a safer territory for all.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-publique-sint-maarten-une-campagne-pour-desarmer-sans-risque-ni-poursuite/