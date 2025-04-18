PUBLIC SAFETY Stop, Drop and GO: Three weapons already removed from the streets in Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

La amnesty campaign "Stop, Drop, and GO," launched on April 14 by the Sint Maarten police and the Public Prosecutor's Office, has already resulted in the removal of three potentially dangerous weapons from circulation.

After the first unregistered .24 caliber revolver, a “Midnight Special” model, was handed in on the first day, two new weapons were reported on Wednesday: one illegal, the other a fake but extremely realistic in appearance.

The police emphasize the dangers of imitations: these "fakes" can be mistaken for real weapons, leading to violent reactions or tragedies during operations or in public places. Their removal is therefore as essential as that of real weapons to avoid any tragic confusion. The amnesty, extended until May 7, allows any citizen to anonymously hand in an illegal or unwanted firearm to the Opal building in Cole Bay, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. (excluding Good Friday and Easter Monday). Weapons must be unloaded, in a sealed bag or box. No name will be requested, no questions asked, except in the event of a proven link to an offense. Up to $500 in compensation can be paid for each weapon or anonymous tip leading to a seizure. Authorities encourage families to ensure their children do not own weapons. Fewer weapons means safer for everyone. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-publique-stop-drop-and-go-trois-armes-deja-retirees-de-la-rue-a-sint-maarten/