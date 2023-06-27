PUBLIC SECURITY: Ten public highway surveillance officers sworn in by the Saint-Martin judicial court | FAXINFO

Valérie Fonrose, elected referent for crime prevention within the Local Council for Security and Crime Prevention (CLSPD), congratulated ten public road surveillance officers (ASPV) from the Territorial Police of Saint- Martin.

These ASVP agents have just received their swearing in by the Saint-Martin court.

This swearing-in validates their judicial competence and allows them to intervene on the public highway for the respect of the Highway Code and in particular the verbalization of parking on the sidewalks in order to ensure the safety of pedestrians and road users.

The ASVPs are also responsible for drafting reports in fields as varied as the environment and urban planning. An important responsibility that will be exercised with professionalism and rigor for the benefit of the population of Saint-Martin.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-publique-dix-agents-de-surveillance-de-la-voie-publique-assermentes-par-le-tribunal-judiciaire-de-saint-martin/