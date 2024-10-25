PUBLIC WORKS: Demolition work on the former MJC in Sandy Ground has resumed! | FAXINFO

Interrupted last August following the discovery of asbestos pipes inside the posts of the old cinema, the asbestos removal and demolition work on the former MJC in Sandy Ground resumed on October 15.

The demolition of the former MJC building in Sandy Ground will last until November 8. The demolition will be carried out using a methodology adapted to asbestos.

The start of the All Saints' Day holidays has been postponed by one week for schools in Sandy Ground

As a precautionary measure, the return to school after the All Saints' Day holidays will be postponed by one week for students at the Jérôme Beaupère and Aline Hanson schools in Sandy Ground. In order to allow students to make up for lost class time, specific arrangements have been put in place with the Rectorate for catch-up sessions on Wednesdays, between November 13, 2024 and February 12, 2025.

Reducing nuisances and ensuring the safety of workers and schools adjacent to the construction site have always been a priority for the territorial executive, as has compliance with asbestos regulations. The Community specifies that "the dust analyses carried out on September 10, 2024 by the Veritas laboratory, within the construction site and in the courtyard of the Jérôme Beaupère school, were negative. No asbestos fibers were therefore detected.

When the work is completed, there will be no more asbestos in the entire area. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/travaux-publics-les-travaux-de-demolition-de-lancienne-mjc-de-sandy-ground-ont-repris/